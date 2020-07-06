Larks Pitchers Dominate in 4-2 Win over Bull Moose

The pitching staff dominated the bats in a Bismarck Larks 4-2 victory over the Bismarck Bull Moose.

Brian Baker tossed five innings giving up two runs on three hits with six strikeouts. The bullpen combined to throw four scoreless innings and giving up just a single hit. On the other side of the ball, Myles Harris led the way for the Larks offense with two RBI's on a double in the 5th inning.

The Larks ran all over Bull Moose catcher Elijah Brum stealing a total of 4 bases on him. Connor Henriques and Tyler Traphagen both had a stolen base and Tanner Froelich had a pair also.

Michael Ross struggled with his command on the mound allowing five walks and allowing three runs to cross the plate in an effort that didn't let him get out of the fifth inning. Three bullpen pitchers came in allowing just a single run three innings of work.

The Bull Moose bats were quiet as they could muscle just four total hits against the Larks pitching staff. Ethan Kleinheider and Lorenzo Debrecht each had a double trying to spark the Bull Moose lineup.

Jaxon Rosencranz had the Fetzer Electric Play of the Game on his diving play in the right field in the 2nd inning. The Metro Ambulance Fastest Pitch of the Game clocked in at a high of 94 mph came from Larks pitcher Noah Campbell.

The Bull Moose will be off tomorrow and will wait to face off against the Mandan Flickertails in a Wednesday night game. The Larks and Flickertails will battle tomorrow night with first pitch at 7:05pm.

