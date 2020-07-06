Rafters Head West to Extend Five Game Win Streak

Wisconsin Rapids, WI - The Rafters are rolling. The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters improved to 5-0 with another win Sunday against the La Crosse Loggers. Five wins in five games for the Rafters has set a new franchise record entering a two-game road trip, starting tonight in La Crosse.

Travis Adams takes the mound for the second time in 2020 tonight, looking to match amazing performances on the Fourth of July weekend. In games versus the Woodchucks and Loggers, the Rafters pitching staff took control, allowing only three hits, striking out 28 batters. In the Northwoods League opener, Adams pitched three strong innings versus the Green Bay Booyah. The Loggers counter with Clayton Nettleton of Kirkwood Community College.

Tonight is the first trip to La Crosse for the Rafters since 2015. Coverage of the game begins at 6:20pm on AM 1320 WFHR.

