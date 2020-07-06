Tickets Available for July 7 and 8

July 6, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





American Bank Center and Virgil Hill are bringing the heat! Come out and feel the burn.

Tuesday at 7:05pm the Larks host the Mandan Flickertails. There will be special mac-n-cheese with Cloverdale bacon on the menu! Help us congratulate Jana Maher, aka Miss Sparkles for her Hidden Hometown Hero recognition with Bismarck Magazine and Scheels.

Wednesday, North Dakota boxing legend Virgil Hill will be in attendance, chat, take photos, and sign autographs. We also have wine samples with Vintners Winery! The Bismarck Bull Moose will try to get revenge on the Flickertails at 7:05pm.

Both games are presented by American Bank Center.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.