Loggers Drop Road Contest vs. Rafters 6-2

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. - The La Crosse Loggers dropped a road test against the unbeaten Wisconsin Rapids Rafters by a final score of 6-2 on Sunday afternoon.

La Crosse got a very solid start out of starter Lucas Braun (University of San Diego) Sunday afternoon. Braun allowed two first inning runs, but he would settle down and shut down the Rapids Rafters bats for the next 3 innings

Chris Mcelvain (Vanderbilt University) came out dealing for Wisconsin Rapids. He tossed three scoreless innings before Rafters manager Craig Noto brought in reliever Brandon Siegenthaler (Villanova University). Loggers centerfielder Luke Brown (Louisville University) cut the deficit in half with an RBI single in the 4th inning and hortstop Kobe Kato (University of Arizona) drove in the team leading 7th RBI to tie the ballgame at 2-2 in the 5th.

Jack Chester (Pepperdine University) pitched well in the 5th inning, tossing a scoreless inning before running into trouble in the 6th. Kyle Amendt (Dallas Baptist) came in and tried to keep the ballgame tied. After walking the first man he faced the bases were loaded for pinch hitter Christian Sepuvelda (University of Texas Rio Grande Valley). He cleared the bases with a 3-RBI single as that would be enough for the Rapids Rafters on Sunday afternoon.

The Wisconsin Rapids would go on to add another run and win the ballgame 6-2. Despite four errors on the Rafters, the Loggers could only produce 2 hits and 2 runs to go along with it. The Loggers will have an opportunity to extract revenge on the Rafters on Monday night back at Copeland Park.

The Loggers (3-2) will try to give the Rafters (5-0) their first loss of the 2020 season Monday night at the Lumberyard with a 6:35 PM CT first pitch.

