Rox Drop Series Opener to Waterloo

July 6, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - St. Cloud Rox News Release







Nick Marinconz of the St. Cloud Rox

(St. Cloud Rox) Nick Marinconz of the St. Cloud Rox(St. Cloud Rox)

Waterloo, IA - St. Cloud (2-2) got great production out of Nate Peterson (Oklahoma State) and Justin Wick (Creighton) on the mound, but dropped the series opener to Waterloo 5-1.

In the top of the first inning, the Rox claimed an early lead. Jack Kelly (Minnesota) drilled a single off the right field wall that scored Andrew Pintar (BYU) and put St. Cloud ahead 1-0. The Rox would later load the bases, but the inning ended on a Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) deep flyout to the warning track in left field.

Nick DeSalvo (LIU-Brooklyn), one of 12 returners from the 2019 Rox squad, made his season debut in the start and pitched two innings. Nate Peterson followed DeSalvo out of the bullpen and struck out five batters over three innings pitched. Kevin Davis (USC-Upstate) and Josh Gainer (LIU-Brooklyn) also made relief appearances.

With two runners on base and no outs in the seventh inning, Wick had to face the three, four and five hitters in theWaterloo batting lineup. He then proceeded to strikeout two batters and got a groundout to end the inning. He would add one more strikeout in the eighth inning.

Jack Kelly finished the game with two hits while Collin Montez (Washington State), Nick Marinconz (Cal Poly) and Luke Roskam (Nebraska) each had one.

For the full box score from Monday's game, click here.

St. Cloud will look to split the two-game road series on Tuesday against Waterloo (5-1) with a 6:35 pm first pitch time at Riverfront Stadium.

The Rox will return home to the Rock Pile on Wednesday, July 8th at 7:05 pm against the Mankato MoonDogs.

If you would like more information on tickets for the 2020 season, or more information regarding this press release, please contact the Rox front office at 320-240-9798 or visit stcloudrox.com.

The St. Cloud Rox are a member of the finest developmental league for elite college baseball players, the Northwoods League. The Northwoods League is the proven leader in the development of elite college baseball players. Having completed its' 26th season, the Northwoods League is the largest organized baseball league in the world with 22 teams, drawing significantly more fans, in a friendly ballpark experience, than any league of its kind. A valuable training ground for coaches, umpires and front office staff, over 230

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 6, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.