Tickets Available for El Paso Locomotive FC's First Round Match in 2025 US Open Cup
March 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - Tickets for El Paso Locomotive FC's upcoming US Open Cup match against Harpos FC at Southwest University Park come available today.
Full season ticket members and corporate partners can purchase tickets now while mini plan season ticket members and group leaders can do so at 2 p.m. Tickets open to the general public at 5 p.m. this evening.
This is the third match in a string of three consecutive home fixtures for Los Locos. Locomotive are fresh off a season-opening 2-2 draw against the defending USL champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks. They host the 2023 champions, Phoenix Rising FC, this Saturday at 7 p.m. MT.
This is the second US Open Cup match to be played at Southwest University Park and the first since the team's inaugural season in 2019.
El Paso Locomotive FC single-match tickets for all 2025 regular season matches are on sale now and are available for purchase online at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets. El Paso's 30-match USL Championship schedule can be found at eplocomotivefc.com/schedule.
For the best prices and priority seating to every Locomotive home match in 2025, become a Season Ticket Member today! Season Ticket Memberships for the 2025 Season are available now and can be secured online at eplocomotivefc.com/seasontickets, calling (915) 235-GOAL or texting (915) 666-2005.
