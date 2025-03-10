Champions on the Field Become Champions for the Community
March 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Orange County SC News Release
They became friends and Champions on the field, and now OCSC 2021 Championship teammates Darwin Jones, Ugo Okoli, and Kevin Alston have teamed up for a new challenge and cause.
For the past year, the three have been training for the Los Angeles Marathon, and on Sunday, March 16th, they will reunite to support one another in a new kind of competition.
CBS Los Angeles caught up with the guys to learn about how it all came together.
If you would like to donate to support Ugo and the Victory Lap Team - https://fundraisers.hakuapp.com/ugo-okoli-tmc
