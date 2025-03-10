Legion FC 2 and Legion WFC Ready for 2025

March 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - Birmingham Legion FC is excited to continue its mission of promoting its pathway to the professional ranks movement as its USL2 and USLW teams prepare to take the field again in 2025.

"The development of local players is a core principle of Birmingham Legion FC," said President and General Manager Jay Heaps. "We are excited to continue supporting this pathway through our commitment with teams in USL 2 and USL W. These leagues are built to foster growth, and we remain dedicated to providing valuable opportunities for local talent."

In partnership with Alabama FC for the goal to identify and grow talent throughout the Birmingham soccer community, Birmingham Legion WFC and Birmingham Legion 2 will both once again provide unique opportunities for local college-age players to hone their craft in a professional-like setting.

"Alabama FC is excited to continue our partnership with Birmingham Legion FC and the USL2 and USLW teams this summer," Alabama FC Executive Director Andrew Brower said. "By offering a high level playing and training option for our best older players, it will allow for continued development for pre-college club players and college-based players."

The seasons for both teams will begin this May, with matches taking place at the new and state-of-the-art Legion FC Training Facility at 1021 Dunnavant Valley Rd., along with select matches at Protective Stadium. Live video for each match will be available.

In an effort to further establish and promote Legion FC's unique pathway to pro brand, the club will launch a dedicated social media account for fans to stay up to date on all things happening with Legion FC 2 and Legion WFC. Features will include matchday lineups, results, recaps and news.

Set to enter its third season of existence, Legion WFC will open its campaign at home on May 15 against Chattanooga Red Wolves SC pre-professional. Legion FC 2 will kick off its second season the day before on May 14 when it welcomes Dothan United to Protective Stadium ahead of the first team's match against Rhode Island FC that evening. Visit HERE for the Legion WFC 2025 schedule and HERE for the Legion FC 2 schedule.

