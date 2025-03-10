North Carolina FC Splits Points with Pittsburgh to Open 2025 Season

by Fran Stuchbury

March 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

North Carolina FC battles the Pittsburgh Riverhounds

(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury) North Carolina FC battles the Pittsburgh Riverhounds(North Carolina FC, Credit: Fran Stuchbury)

North Carolina FC finished with a 1-1 draw against the Pittsburgh Riverhounds to open the USL Championship season in front of 2,331 fans at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park Saturday evening.

"It felt and looked like a first game of the season," said North Carolina FC Head Coach John Bradford. "Both teams were a little defensive oriented. For us, I never thought we actually kicked it in and showed our best. Some encouraging signs, a lot to work on, and a lot to get out ironed out as well. We will take the point, build on it, and move forward."

North Carolina FC scored first in the 22nd minute on a goal by Evan Conway.

"It is good to be back out on the home field," said Conway. "It was a tough-fought tie, and we knew it would be. First game of the season, every team has some kinks. We take this, the positive and negative, and build on it."

Conway played with Union Omaha in 2020 and 2021 and San Diego Loyal from 2022-2023. He joined North Carolina FC last season.

The Riverhounds evened the score at 1-1 on a goal by forward Augi Williams. Last season Williams played with Indy Eleven where he scored 10 goals. He signed with the Riverounds on January 25, 2025.

Defender Conor Donovan was named captain for North Carolina FC. He previously played with NCFC during the 2020 season before joining the Oklahoma City Energy in 2021, then Sacramento Republic from 2022 until 2024.

"It is special, coming home and playing in front of my family and friends in this unbelievable stadium," said Donovan. "This is the best stadium in the league, it was special for me. Unfortunately we didn't get the win, but it was a good result for the first game of the season."

North Carolina's next game will be at home on Saturday against Loudon United at 7 pm est.

