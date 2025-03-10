El Paso Locomotive FC's Noah Dollenmayer Called up by Dominican Republic for International Friendlies
March 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC defender Noah Dollenmayer was named to the 25-man roster for the Dominican Republic for a pair of friendlies against Puerto Rico later this month, the club announced today.
This is Dollenmayer's first career international call up with the Dominican Republic, being chosen as one of nine defenders on the March roster. He is one of two USL Championship players to be selected for the squad.
The Dominican Republic national team is using these friendlies to prepare for the second round of CONCACAF World Cup Qualifying coming up in early June. The nation most recently qualified for the 2025 CONCACAF Gold Cup after recording six wins in six matches in the CONCACAF Nations League last fall.
Dollenmayer will be unavailable for El Paso Locomotive FC's upcoming matches against Harpos FC (March 19) and New Mexico United (March 22).
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC SCHEDULE
Puerto Rico vs Dominican Republic
Friday, March 21 @ 6 p.m. MT Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel, Bayamón, Puerto Rico
Dominican Republic vs Puerto Rico Tuesday, March 25 @ 6 p.m. MT Cibao Stadium, Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
