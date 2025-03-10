Rhode Island FC Announces Radio Broadcast Schedule for 2025 Season

PAWTUCKET, R.I. - Rhode Island FC announced today that it will partner with Cumulus Media for the second-straight year to broadcast an expanded slate of games for the 2025 USL Championship season. 92 PRO-FM's Nick Giuliano (Nick G.) and WPRO's Tommy Quinlan will be on the call for 18 regular-season games on Providence-based 790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM), and Kevin McNamara will host a brand-new weekly interview segment, "Extra Time with Rhode Island FC," every Thursday as part of the expanded partnership.

"We're excited to deepen our partnership with Cumulus Media for 2025, bringing Rhode Island FC fans unprecedented access to the USL Championship," said Rhode Island FC President David Peart. "Broadcasting 18 live games, including every road match, ensures our passionate supporters won't miss a single moment of the action."

Last season, Cumulus broadcasted 14 Rhode Island FC games, including 10 during the regular season and all four of the Ocean State club's historic playoff matches. This year, the expanded schedule will include all 17 road games, beginning with the season opener at Charleston Battery on Saturday, March 15, at 7:30 p.m. Nick G. and Quinlan will also be on the call for Rhode Island FC's first-ever game at The Stadium at Tidewater Landing on May 3 at 4 p.m. against San Antonio FC.

"We are thrilled to continue and expand our broadcast partnership with Rhode Island FC," said Cumulus Regional Vice President and Market Manager Holly Paras. "It's an exciting time for Rhode Island soccer fans, especially with the opening of the new stadium this year. We look forward to a great season."

This season, Cumulus Media will expand its RIFC coverage beyond gameday. Every Thursday at 6:20 p.m. throughout the season, long-time Rhode Island sportswriter and columnist Kevin McNamara will host a brand-new segment, "Extra Time with Rhode Island FC," on 790 The Score. The weekly interview will feature conversations with RIFC Head Coach and General Manager Khano Smith, select players and front office executives throughout the 2025 season, beginning this Thursday, March 13.

