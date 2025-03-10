Lexington Sporting Club Announces FOX 56 Broadcast Schedule for 2025 Season

March 10, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington, KY -  Lexington Sporting Club is pleased to announce that four matchups from the 2025 season will be showcased on FOX 56, providing fans with increased access to both the USL Super League and USL Championship teams.

The broadcast schedule includes the following fixtures:

April 16, 6:00 PM ET  - USL Super League: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Spokane Zephyr FC

May 1, 8:00 PM ET  - USL Championship: Louisville City FC vs. Lexington Sporting Club

May 16, 6:00 PM ET  - USL Super League: Lexington Sporting Club vs. Ft. Lauderdale United FC

July 4, 10:30 PM ET  - USL Championship: Phoenix Rising FC vs. Lexington Sporting Club

These games will offer fans the opportunity to watch the club in action against top-tier competition, with FOX 56 bringing high-quality coverage to households across the region. The partnership with FOX 56 underscores Lexington Sporting Club's commitment to growing the game and engaging with the local community.

The 2025 season marks a pivotal year for Lexington Sporting Club as both the men's and women's teams continue to make an impact in their respective leagues. With these games airing on FOX 56, fans can expect dynamic coverage, expert commentary, and in-depth analysis.

For more information on Lexington Sporting Club and its partnership with FOX 56, visit www.lexsporting.com or tune in to FOX 56 for exclusive updates and coverage.

