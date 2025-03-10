Brooklyn FC Battles Through Challenging Road Match against Dallas Trinity FC

United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club women's faced a tough test on the road against Dallas Trinity FC, losing 0-6 in the match Sunday evening. While they didn't reflect the team's ambitions, moments of resilience and adaptability offered glimpses of the foundation Brooklyn FC aims to strengthen moving forward.

Dallas Trinity FC's early pressure and organized high press challenged Brooklyn FC's rhythm. In her post-game comments, Midfielder Mackenzie Pluck emphasized the team's focus on growth.

"We're learning that small errors can lead to big costs," Pluck said. " In moments of chaos, we need to trust our process and play smarter, not harder. This is a step in our journey to tighten up as a unit."

Center Back Allison Pantuso nearly converted in the 62nd minute, forcing a save from Dallas Trinity FC's goalkeeper. As the match progressed, Brooklyn FC worked to settle into possession, connecting more passes and creating opportunities in the final third. Substitute Salma Amani delivered a cross into the box, adding to the team's late attacking efforts.

"Dallas' structure made it tough to break through, but we'll take lessons from this," said Brooklyn FC forward Dana Scheriff. "Connecting better in the final third and staying patient under pressure are areas we're committed to improving."

Pluck's post-match message reflected the team's determination to improve.

"This is a wake-up call to grow closer as a group," she said. "We'll work tirelessly to ensure our future performances reflect our standards."

Brooklyn FC will now turn its focus to the upcoming match against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, March 15, at 6:00 PM ET in its spring season home opener at Maimonides Park. The night will also mark Brooklyn Night, a celebration of the borough and the community that makes it special.

Brooklyn FC will now turn its focus to the upcoming match against Fort Lauderdale United FC on Saturday, March 15, at 6:00 PM ET in its spring season home opener at Maimonides Park. The night will also mark Brooklyn Night, a celebration of the borough and the community that makes it special.

