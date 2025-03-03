A Goalless Draw at Lexington Leaves Brooklyn FC Unbeaten in Eight Matches

March 3, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Coming off the back of a 1-1 draw in Tampa, Brooklyn FC hope to find their rhythm again against Lexington SC, a team they've been successful against in the past. Brooklyn FC were victorious twice against Lexington SC in the first half of the season.

Early on Yaple showed positive signs, in the 18th minute she beat the defender on the left flank and cut in on her favorite right foot to register Brooklyn's first shot on goal. Just six minutes later Brooklyn put another shot on goal courtesy of a left foot shot outside the box from Garziano.

The best chance of the half arrived in the 27th minute when George was put through on goal by an exquisite pass from Garziano. Through on goal with time and space, George seemed to be stuck in two minds as her shot on goal was not threatening enough to beat the keeper. This opportunity on goal was symbolic of the first half performance by Brooklyn FC. They moved the ball well from back to front but lacked creativity and the finishing touch uptop to break the deadlock.

The second half was somewhat of a mirror of the first half besides the fact that Lexington was more on the front foot. Although they made an effort to be more offensive they never managed to threaten Brooklyn FC's goal. Allowing Neeku to walk away with another clean sheet and Brooklyn FC to go unbeaten in eight matches in a row. Although Brooklyn did not suffer a loss, they have their work cut out for them to figure out how to regain their pre-winter break form.

Post-Match Quotes

"We left this game unsatisfied with our performance. We wanted to get more final third entries and create more threatening attacks. It's always hard to play against a low block, that being said; we know we can be better. This is an important lesson in our journey and we'll regroup this week to come out stronger next week." - Jess Silva, Head Coach

"I feel like as a team we approached this game as any other game. We know in the USL you can not underestimate anyone and any team can beat another on any given day. We wanted to pursue excellence. It was a tough game, and Lexington was hard to break down." - Kelsey Hill, Defender

"We do not focus on a streak or anything like that. We want to get 1% better everyday, that is always the goal. This team's identity is built on our individual and collective resilience and chemistry. Without those two attributes I don't think we would be where we are now." - Kelsey Hill, Defender

Next Match

Brooklyn FC will look to return to winning ways as they face off against Dallas Trinity Sunday March 9th at 5:00pm ET at the Cotton Bowl Stadium.

