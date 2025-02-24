Pluck Salvages a Point on the Road

February 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







The last team these two teams matched up Brooklyn walked away with all three points courtesy of a first half goal from Isabel Cox. Brooklyn would be eager to repeat their previous efforts to keep distance between them and the second place holders.

Time and time again Yaple has demonstrated her long range striking ability. In the 14th minute she once again reminded everyone of her shooting prowess as she unleashed a rocket from roughly 25 yards out. A finger tipped save from the Tampa Bay Sun goalkeeper pushed it on to the post.

Just a few minutes later Tampa Bay Sun answered back. The Tampa Bay Sun striker, Flint, cushioned an aerial pass down with her chest and hit a powerful volley that clanked the crossbar.

End to end action as both teams have hit the frame of the goal yet still a zero-zero scoreline. Just 5 minutes before the halftime whistle the deadlock would be broken. After several attempts to play out the back, Brooklyn gave the ball away for the 3rd time and this time it fell in the path of Flint who played a through ball that cut through the Brooklyn FC defense like a hot knife through butter. The ball landed at the feet of Tampa Bay Sun midfielder Moore, who calmly slotted the ball in the net to take the lead.

Brooklyn started the second half on the front foot. Scarpelli, looking to restore parity, got in on the action when she found herself with the ball at the top of the box. She let go a powerful shot from her left foot, forcing the Tampa Bay Sun goalkeeper to make a two handed full stretched save. Brooklyn would continue to ask questions of the Tampa Bay Sun's defense. A well worked short corner between Kroeger and Pluck eventually found Garziano in space just inside the box but her shot failed to threaten the goalkeeper.

Just before the hour mark Brooklyn would find the equalizer. After receiving the ball in the midfield on the half turn, Pluck quickly found George down the right flank. George as she usually does was able to get inside the box and although she lost possession she quickly regained it and poked the ball top of the box to Pluck Who was following up the play. Pluck took one touch to settle and another to smash home a screamer with her right foot! A statement goal by Pluck allowed Brooklyn FC to salvage a well deserved point on the road.

Post-Match Quotes

"I think we battled tonight. I think there is a lot to learn from and improve on after this match but I'm proud we fought back after the goal. I think we could've been a little more patient in our build once we equalized to keep the ball more and get more momentum on the attack. But overall, I think it was a decent start into the second half of the season with a lot of room to grow and reach our full potential." - Pluck, midfielder

"I think I've been itching for this moment and trying to stay patient for it. I really love to create and assist with attacks and I'm thankful this goal came early in the second half of the season to not only get the equalizer but to give me more confidence in the future to be a threat to goal."

- Pluck, Midfielder

"The player of the match, Kroeger went on to say: "I think our first performance of 2025 was a good start. We pressed them from the start knowing it was going to be a 90+ minute battle and it was going to take everyone. Unlucky that we didn't get one in the first half with how high we pressed and recovered a lot of balls in Tampa's half and created chances. With going down a goal, we did a good job sticking together and not panicking. I'm super excited to see this team evolve and proud that we got a point on the road. Now it's time to build from this game and have consistent performances in both halves for next week's game."

"I think the mental and tactical preparation for myself helped me perform for Tampa's game. A huge part of the game is the mental piece and I always start games with a simple pass to get some rhythm going and my confidence up. My teammates having my back and me having theirs is also what helps all of us perform and not second guess any decisions. Knowing that my team has my back and I have theirs makes decision making and making mistakes so much easier. At times the game got heated on both sides. I think staying calm in those moments and slowing the tempo down also made a difference to let everyone take a breath and get re locked into the game"

- Kroeger, midfielder

"Hard fought game on the road against a talented team. We had an excellent first 30 mins where we really imposed ourselves. Second half was a little more shared with opportunities for both teams. Very happy we tied that up." - Jess Silva, Head Coach

"Italy was a great team bonding experience, but also a very enriching football experience. It allowed us to channel in on our tactics and movements on the field. We also played a great preseason match that was highly competitive." - Jess Silva, Head Coach

"Pluck's a great player. At half, we asked players to be a little more selfish and take more shots as soon as they feel it. She did exactly this! She's having a good year and needs to build off of today's goal to get us some more." - Jess Silva, Head Coach

"We're process driven. Yesterday's results are lessons to grow from, and positives to build off of. We're sticking to our growth mindset and will regroup in the next twenty-four hours to analyze the game and push forward."

- Jess Silva, Head Coach

Next Match

Brooklyn FC will look to return to winning ways as they face off against Lexington Saturday March 1st at 7:00pm ET at the Lexington Sporting Club Stadium.

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.