Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Samuel Merritt University as Official Higher Education Partner

February 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots News Release







Oakland, CA - Oakland Roots and Soul SC are thrilled to announce that Samuel Merritt University (SMU) will return as the official higher education partner for the 2025 season. Samuel Merritt University specializes in health sciences and is renowned for its hands-on learning approach, advanced simulation centers and strong partnerships with top healthcare facilities that train future healthcare professionals. SMU has been a leader in healthcare education and has been a staple of academic excellence in Oakland since opening its doors in 1909.

"SMU is dedicated to improving health and innovation in our community," said Oakland Roots and Soul Vice President of Brand Partnerships, Andrea Lepore. "With their massive investment into Downtown Oakland with their new campus and headquarters, their commitment to educate and provide opportunities for our residents aligns with and supports our mission."

Through this partnership, SMU students will have the opportunity to intern with Oakland Roots and Soul Technical Health Team in order to get hands-on experience in professional sports. SMU will connect with fans through game-day activations and creative social media content highlighting the university's phenomenal podiatry and sports medicine programs.

"At Samuel Merritt University, we are dedicated to preparing future healthcare professionals with the hands-on experience and real-world training they need to succeed," said SMU President Ching-Hua Wang. "Partnering with Oakland Roots and Soul SC allows our students to apply their skills in a dynamic, professional sports environment, furthering our commitment to excellence in healthcare education. We are proud to continue this collaboration and to be a part of Oakland's vibrant community."

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.