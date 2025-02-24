Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Casey Walls

February 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising defender Casey Walls

PHOENIX - Phoenix Rising FC has signed defender Casey Walls, pending league and federation approval.

"I'm excited to join Phoenix Rising. After speaking with Pa and the staff, it was an easy decision. This is a club with high standards and big ambitions, and I'm proud to be part of that," said Walls. "As a center back, getting the chance to work under a coach who's played at a high level in my position was a big factor. I'm here to help the team push for trophies and establish myself as one of the top defenders in the league."

Walls joined Major League Soccer's San Jose Earthquakes in 2019, signing a homegrown contract with the club at age 16. The center back has been involved in the U.S. youth national team setup at the U-14, U-15, and U-16 levels and joined the Earthquakes academy in 2017.

"Casey brings a lot of experience and leadership to the squad, along with strong footballing quality," said Phoenix Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "Being one of the youngest MLS homegrowns for San Jose, he possesses great potential, and I'm excited to see him showcase that here. I'm really looking forward to seeing what he can do alongside Mo, Popp, and Alex."

After a short trial period with Phoenix Rising, Walls signed with the club, bringing prior USL Championship experience from his 15 matches with Austin Bold during the 2021 season. Primarily playing as a center back that year, he recorded one assist while Austin struggled for results. Most of Walls' career has been in MLS development leagues and MLS Next Pro. Over the past three seasons with San Jose Earthquakes 2, he has made 54 appearances, logging over 5,000 minutes, with two goals and four assists.

Casey Walls: By the Numbers

- 54 appearances and 5,082 minutes in MLS Next

- Signed his first pro contract at age 16, joining San Jose Earthquakes

as a homegrown

- Two (2) goals and four (4) assists with San Jose Earthquakes 2

Transaction: Phoenix Rising FC Signs Casey Walls

Name: Casey Walls

Position: Defender

DOB: January 10, 2003 (22)

Born: London, England

Last Club: San Jose Earthquakes 2

Height: 6-2

Weight: 172

