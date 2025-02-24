Hounds Sign Defenders Barnes, Ydrach

February 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release









Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Perrin Barnes

(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC) Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC defender Perrin Barnes(Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC)

PITTSBURGH - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC added a strong pair of newcomers to their 2025 squad with the signings of defenders Perrin Barnes and Beto Ydrach.

Both players are signed with a team option for 2026, and their contracts are pending USL and U.S. Soccer approval.

Ydrach, 23, last season finished his college career as a graduate transfer at the University of Akron, where he was named the Big East Conference Defender of the Year while leading the Zips to the conference's best record in the regular season and an NCAA Tournament berth.

Prior to Akron, Ydrach played in his Orlando hometown at the University of Central Florida, where he helped the Golden Knights to a pair of NCAA appearances and the Spring 2021 American Athletic Conference Tournament title.

Ydrach also brings international experience after making his debut for the Puerto Rico National Team as a 21-year-old. He has appeared in 12 matches for Puerto Rico, the most recent on June 12, 2024, when he scored his first international goal in a World Cup qualifying match against Anguilla.

"Beto impressed at our first combine in December and has adapted quickly since the start of preseason. He is comfortable on the ball and makes good decisions when defending," Riverhounds head coach Bob Lilley said.

Barnes, 23, hails from Aurora, Ill. and began his professional career in 2023 with Huntsville City FC in MLS Next Pro, where he made 16 appearances and recorded one assist from his outside back position, playing on a back line with current Hounds teammate Sean Suber.

Last season, after recovering from injury, Barnes made it back on the field with Grove United in the National Premier Soccer League before joining the Hounds at the start of preseason.

Prior to turning pro, Barnes played four years at Butler University, where he was a Big East Championship All-Tournament selection and a United Soccer Coaches Scholar All-American for the Bulldogs.

"Perrin is a tremendous athlete who is very good in 1v1 defending and takes pride in shutting down opposing attackers. We are looking forward to working with him in 2025," Lilley said.

The Hounds begin the USL Championship season Saturday, March 8, when they travel to face North Carolina FC. Tickets for Hounds home matches - starting with a March 22 home opener against Hartford Athletic - are on sale now at riverhounds.com/tickets or by calling the Highmark Stadium Box Office at 412-865-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...





United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 24, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.