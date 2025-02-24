Hartford Athletic Welcomes Back Forward Kyle Edwards for 2025

February 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







(HARTFORD, Conn) - Hartford Athletic have re-signed Kyle Edwards for the 2025 season. The forward, back for his third year, looks to continue his USL Championship success in the Green and Blue.

Across his first two seasons in Hartford, Edwards has recorded 10 goals, 4 assists, and 14 starts across 42 appearances. "We're excited to welcome Kyle back this year," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He's a proven goalscorer who strengthens our attacking options, and will play a key role within our strong group of forwards. His professionalism won the staff and the locker room over last year and we are happy to have someone with his character rejoin the group this year."

The 2019 USL League 2 Golden Boot winner was selected by the Houston Dynamo as the 86th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. After getting drafted, he would spend his next two seasons in the USL Championship with Rio Grande Valley FC, before joining Hartford Athletic.

Edwards has been tapped to represent his home country, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on multiple occasions, including 5 appearances in 2024. Most notably, he scored the go-ahead goal in a 3-1 victory over Bonaire in November, securing a qualification for the Gold Cup Prelims.

