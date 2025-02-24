Hartford Athletic Welcomes Back Forward Kyle Edwards for 2025
February 24, 2025 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
(HARTFORD, Conn) - Hartford Athletic have re-signed Kyle Edwards for the 2025 season. The forward, back for his third year, looks to continue his USL Championship success in the Green and Blue.
Across his first two seasons in Hartford, Edwards has recorded 10 goals, 4 assists, and 14 starts across 42 appearances. "We're excited to welcome Kyle back this year," said Head Coach and General Manager Brendan Burke. "He's a proven goalscorer who strengthens our attacking options, and will play a key role within our strong group of forwards. His professionalism won the staff and the locker room over last year and we are happy to have someone with his character rejoin the group this year."
The 2019 USL League 2 Golden Boot winner was selected by the Houston Dynamo as the 86th overall pick in the 2020 MLS SuperDraft. After getting drafted, he would spend his next two seasons in the USL Championship with Rio Grande Valley FC, before joining Hartford Athletic.
Edwards has been tapped to represent his home country, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on multiple occasions, including 5 appearances in 2024. Most notably, he scored the go-ahead goal in a 3-1 victory over Bonaire in November, securing a qualification for the Gold Cup Prelims.
The season starts in less than two weeks, with soccer returning to Trinity Health Stadium in just one month. Secure the best seats at the best prices to cheer on the Green and Blue at Trinity Health Stadium in 2025. Explore Season Tickets and Mini Plans to find the plan that's best for you.
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from February 24, 2025
- Oakland Roots and Soul SC Announces Samuel Merritt University as Official Higher Education Partner - Oakland Roots
- Hounds Sign Defenders Barnes, Ydrach - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Hartford Athletic Welcomes Back Forward Kyle Edwards for 2025 - Hartford Athletic
- Pluck Salvages a Point on the Road - Brooklyn FC
- Davis IV Earns Permanent Role as LouCity & Racing Foundation's Executive Director - Louisville City FC
- Phoenix Rising Signs Defender Casey Walls - Phoenix Rising FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Athletic Welcomes Back Forward Kyle Edwards for 2025
- Hartford Drop Hard-Fought Friendly against New England Revolution
- Saturday's Preseason Match vs. New England Revolution Now at 12:30 p.m.
- From New Haven to Hartford: TJ Presthus Joins the Green and Blue
- Hartford Athletic and Renan Ribeiro Mutually Terminate Contract