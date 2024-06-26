Ticats Sign Receiver Khaleb Hood

June 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today, the football club has signed American receiver Khaleb Hood.

Hood, 24, most recently spent rookie camp with the National Football League's New York Giants after signing with the club as an undrafted free agent. The 5'10, 180-pound native of Cincinnati, Ohio, suited up in 64 games over his five seasons at Georgia Southern University (2019-23), registering 252 receptions for 2,692 yards with 10 receiving touchdowns. He holds numerous Georgia Southern receiving records including career receptions, receiving yards, 100-yard receiving games (6), single-season receptions (101) and single-season receiving yards (948). He was also named to the All-Sun Belt Conference second team in 2022 and 2023.

