CFL Salutes Local RCMP Heroes

TORONTO - The Canadian Football League (CFL) will remove their helmets as a nod to members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) for all they do to serve and protect local communities, big and small. The CFL's partnership with Canada's National Police Service celebrates local heroes creating positive change every day for Canadians.

"We're putting local RCMP heroes in the spotlight and thanking them for all they do," said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. "Actions on the national level receive the most attention, but we must also remember the impacts made at the community level. The lives of Canadians from coast to coast to coast are bettered daily through the RCMP's actions."

The partnership builds upon a long-held tradition that has seen the RCMP stand side-by-side with the league during some of Canadian football's biggest moments. Each November, on the sport's biggest stage, RCMP members escort the Grey Cup to the field before the Commissioner presents the iconic trophy to the newly crowned champions. Throughout the season, the unmistakable brilliant red of the RCMP can be seen at CFL stadiums, assisting in important ceremonies and adding to special presentations.

"The RCMP and the Canadian Football League enjoy a long and historic relationship," said RCMP Commissioner, Mike Duheme. "As proud fans of the CFL, the RCMP is pleased to build on that relationship in sharing our journey towards becoming a modern, diverse and inclusive organization."

During the upcoming season, the postseason and at the 111th Grey Cup in Vancouver on November 17, all nine CFL Clubs will recognize local members of the RCMP for their impacts in the community. Football fans in a number of communities will have an unforgettable opportunity to get up-close and personal with the Grey Cup as it joins with the RCMP on a one-of-a-kind tour.

The partnership will also present two educational events for Canadians to learn more about the modern day RCMP. CFL fans will have the opportunity to meet RCMP members from the area who are supporting their local community, learn more about the interwoven history of the RCMP and the CFL, discover how they can begin their own journeys to one day become members of the RCMP, and even take a photo wearing the enduring symbol of the RCMP members' commitment to service - the Stetson.

Details surrounding the RCMP Grey Cup Tour and the educational events will be announced during the season.

LOCAL RCMP APPRECIATION GAMES

(Date | Host club)

Sunday, June 30 | Ottawa

Sunday, July 7 | Hamilton

Thursday, July 11 | Montreal

Saturday, August 3 | Saskatchewan

Sunday, August 4 | Calgary

Friday, August 9 | Toronto

Friday, August 23 | Winnipeg

Saturday, August 31 | Touchdown Pacific (BC)

Saturday, September 7 | Edmonton

Saturday, October 19 | BC

