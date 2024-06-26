Stamps Fans Tackle Hunger

June 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The Calgary Stampeders are once again pleased to team with Purolator Inc. to play host to the annual Purolator Tackle Hunger food drive in support of the Calgary Food Bank.

The food drive will be held on Saturday as the Stampeders play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at McMahon Stadium in a 5 p.m. MDT start. Fans can take part by bringing non-perishable food items or making cash donations to Purolator volunteers stationed at the stadium gates. All proceeds from the food drive will support the Calgary Food Bank.

For a second consecutive season, Stampeders defensive lineman James Vaughters is Calgary's player spokesperson for Purolator Tackle Hunger.

"This is a very important cause and I'm proud to once again be involved with the Purolator Tackle Hunger program," said Vaughters. "My teammates and I understand how important it is to use our platform to uplift the community. Stamps fans have shown tremendous support for Purolator Tackle Hunger over the past two decades and I'm confident they will once again display their generosity to help families in need."

There is an ongoing need for Food Bank services in Calgary. Last year, there were more than 144,000 visits to the Calgary Food Bank, a 27-per cent increase from the previous year.

In 2023, Stamps fans donated more than 52,000 pounds of food or the cash equivalent for the Calgary portion of the Tackle Hunger program, a 25-per cent increase from the previous year. On game day alone, 25,000 pounds of food and $11,000 in cash donations were collected.

Here are the details for the game-day food drive:

What: Purolator Tackle Hunger Food Drive in support of the Calgary Food Bank

When: Saturday, June 29

Where: McMahon Stadium (food collection takes place at all gates)

Who: Stampeders fans, Purolator employees and Calgary Food Bank volunteers

To learn more about the Purolator Tackle Hunger program and get the latest updates, visit the program's website: www.purolatortacklehunger.com.

