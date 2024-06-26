Miller Rejoins RedBlacks

June 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions, today:

ADDED TO PRACTICE ROSTER:

American receiver Andre Miller

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 224 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1998-04-18

HOMETOWN: Old Town, ME | SCHOOL: Maine

Miller returns to the REDBLACKS team that he spent time with during this year's preseason. The big-bodied receiver suited up for preseason action with the Green Bay Packers in 2023, after attending training camp with the New York Giants the year prior. In 38 games with Maine from 2018 to 2021, he caught 104 passes for 1,848 yards, and 14 touchdowns. Miller previously played 10 games for Husson University in 2016, hauling in 13 passes for 152 yards, and a touchdown.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.