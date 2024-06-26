Canada Day Celebration - Main Stage Tickets Sold Out

June 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release







WINNIPEG, MB. - Main Stage Tickets for the Canada Day Celebration at Princess Auto Stadium are officially sold out. The excitement for this year's headlining acts - The Sam Roberts Band and special guest Doc Walker - has been tremendous, leading to an early sellout.

While main stage tickets are no longer available, the Blue Bombers and Princess Auto invite the community to join the free festivities starting at noon in the tailgate area at Princess Auto Stadium.

Event Highlights:

* Tailgate Kickoff Party: Begins at 12:00 pm in the tailgate area with live music, food trucks, and family-friendly activities including a balloon twister, face painting, a magician, a craft station, inflatables and more.

* Tailgate Stage performances include:

12:00pm - 12:40pm Walking Wolf Singers & Dancers

1:00pm - 1:30pm Fubuki Daiko

1:45pm - 2:25pm Walking Wolf Singers & Dancers

2:30pm - 2:45pm Flying Lion Dance Troup

2:45pm - 3:30pm DJ Hunnicutt (family friendly)

3:30pm - 3:45pm Winnipeg Punjabi Arts Academy

4:00pm - 4:45pm Victor Hugo + Meta-Calve

5:00pm - 6:00pm Flatland Famous

6:00pm - 7:00pm DJ Hunnicutt

* Subject to minor changes

Pitâw Mīno Muskîkî, the Indigenous handmade market collective, will also be joining the Canada Day Celebration at Princess Auto Stadium. Organized by a group of Indigenous women, they are dedicated to showcasing the beautiful craftsmanship and artistry of Indigenous culture.

"We are honoured to have Pitâw Mīno Muskîkî be a part of this special event in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, Treaty 1 Territory," said Wade Miller, President and CEO of the Winnipeg Football Club. "We hope Winnipegers join us in celebrating the contributions and the rich heritage of Indigenous people in our country and come together in the spirit of reconciliation and appreciation."

Admission to all activities is free and all are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a non-perishable food item for Harvest Manitoba.

Parking for the event is free, with spaces available around the stadium on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information, please visit the official event page.

• Discuss this story on the Canadian Football League message board...





Canadian Football League Stories from June 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.