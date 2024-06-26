It's Family Day as Stamps Face Bombers

June 26, 2024 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

The theme is Family Day as the Calgary Stampeders play host to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in Week 4 Canadian Football League action at McMahon Stadium. Kickoff is at 5 p.m. MDT.

It's the first of two meetings in a three-week span between Calgary and Winnipeg as the Stamps will make a return visit to Manitoba on July 12, representing the only regular-season meetings of the 2024 season between the longtime rivals. The teams also met in the pre-season on May 31 with the Stamps claiming a 31-10 victory at Winnipeg's Princess Auto Stadium.

The Stamps (1-1) look to get back in the win column after suffering a 26-17 road loss to the BC Lions in Week 2. Calgary had a bye last week. The Blue Bombers, meanwhile, are 0-3 to start a season for the first time since 2012. Winnipeg's most recent setback was a 26-24 home-field loss to the Lions in Week 3.

Calgary is trying to snap a six-game regular-season losing streak against Winnipeg as the Stamps have been 0-3 against the Bombers in each of the past two seasons. The Stamps' most recent victory against Winnipeg dates back to Nov. 20, 2021 - a 13-12 decision at McMahon.

Calgary is 1-0 at home this season - a Week 1 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats - while the Blue Bombers are 0-1 on the road.

By appearing in this week's contest, Calgary kicker René Paredes will tie Alondra Johnson for fifth place in Stampeders franchise history with 214 regular-season games played.

Family Day fun at the Gridiron Gardens

Starting at 3 p.m., the Gridiron Gardens - located on the field immediately south of McMahon Stadium - will offer plenty of family-friendly activities.

- Kids can meet Rapunzel, Superman and more

- A visit with Allen the Alpaca and his friends

- Pose for a picture with the Grey Cup

- Giant inflatable slide and bouncy castles

- Stampeders player autographs

- Face painting

- BBQ

- Live DJ

- Yard games and photo booth

The Junior Hype Team will perform on Saturday and the SuperDogs will be featured during the halftime show.

Tackling hunger

The Stampeders are once again pleased to team with Purolator Inc. to play host to the annual Purolator Tackle Hunger food drive in support of the Calgary Food Bank.

Fans can take part by bringing non-perishable food items or making cash donations to Purolator volunteers stationed at the stadium gates. All proceeds from the food drive will support the Calgary Food Bank.

There is an ongoing need for Food Bank services in Calgary. Last year, there were more than 144,000 visits to the Calgary Food Bank, a 27-per cent increase from the previous year.

The Coors Light Corral

The Coors Light Corral, a new innovative seating platform, will be open for fans' enjoyment on Saturday. Located at the northwest corner of the stadium, the Coors Light Corral is the perfect way to take in football action in a party atmosphere.

The Coors Light Corral features two sections - The Loft, a corporate hosting section located in the upper tier with a capacity of 70, and the Corral, a general admission section with a capacity of 250.

To purchase tickets, fans can visit Stampeders.com

Calgary Stampeders vs Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Presented by Purolator

McMahon Stadium

Saturday, June 29

5 p.m. MDT

Radio: QR Calgary

TV: TSN

Streaming: CBS Sports Network (U.S.), CFL+ (International)

