Thursday's Mussels-Threshers Game Postponed

August 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release







FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.

It will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Both games will be seven innings. Gates will open at 4 p.m.

All tickets can be exchanged for a ticket to any other 2024 Mighty Mussels game.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.