Thursday's Mussels-Threshers Game Postponed
August 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)
Fort Myers Mighty Mussels News Release
FORT MYERS, Fla. - Thursday's game between the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels and Clearwater Threshers has been postponed due to unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium.
It will be made up as part of a doubleheader at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. Both games will be seven innings. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
All tickets can be exchanged for a ticket to any other 2024 Mighty Mussels game.
