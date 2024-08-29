Blue Jays Falter in Extras in Rain-Soaked Contest

August 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

DUNEDIN, FL - In a contest that included a three-hour and 22-minute rain delay, the Blue Jays fell to Lakeland 4-2 in eight innings on Wednesday night at TD Ballpark.

Dunedin and the Flying Tigers were scheduled to play a doubleheader, but because of the rain delay, the teams were limited to just one seven-inning contest.

Before the rain, the Blue Jays jumped ahead in the second inning using some small ball. Manuel Beltre and JR Freethy picked up back-to-back infield singles to put men on the corners with no outs. Dunedin then used a double steal to score the game's first run, as Freethy took off for second base, forcing a throw that allowed Beltre to swipe home.

Lakeland starter Zack Lee bounced back to retire the next two batters but couldn't end the inning before the umpires called for the tarp, with thunder rolling in the distance.

After soaking rains, the game resumed with an 0-1 count on Eddie Micheletti at 8:29 pm. On the very first pitch after the delay, Micheletti slapped an RBI single to right, driving in Freethy to make it 2-0 Blue Jays.

The Flying Tigers responded by scoring in each of the next two innings to tie the game. In the third, Nomar Fana scored from first on a dropped third strike and an error. Then, in the fourth, Fana lined a sacrifice fly to tie the game at two.

That score held despite late opportunities for both teams, including a bases-loaded, one-out spot for Dunedin in the bottom of the seventh.

In the eighth, the Flying Tigers broke through, scoring on a wild pitch and a ground out to open a 4-2 advantage. Ronny Chalas nailed down the save in the bottom of the inning, holding the Jays scoreless.

The series continues Thursday with a doubleheader. First pitch for game one is scheduled for 5:00, with game two set to follow 30 minutes following the conclusion of the first contest. Tickets are available online at DunedinBlueJays.com.

