Thursday's Game Postponed Due to Unplayable Grounds

August 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







FORT MYERS, FL - With heavy rains for much of the afternoon affecting the grounds on the field Thursday's game between the Clearwater Threshers and Fort Myers Mighty Mussels has been suspended due to unplayable field conditions at Hammond Stadium. The game will be made up on Friday, August 30 as part of a doubleheader, with game one to begin with a 4:30 first pitch. Both games of the doubleheader will be seven innings.

The Threshers continue their final road trip of the 2024 regular season against the Fort Myers Mighty Mussels on Friday, August 30...First pitch of the doubleheader will be at 4:30 PM EST...You can purchase Threshers tickets at ThreshersBaseball.com/tickets or by calling 727-467-4457...The Box Office at BayCare Ballpark is also open daily to purchase Threshers tickets...The hours are 10 AM-5 PM Monday through Friday and 10 AM-3 PM on Saturdays.

