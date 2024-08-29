Eduardo Tait Named FCL All-Star

August 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Clearwater Threshers News Release







Called up in the final week of the Florida Complex League season, Phillies catching prospect Eduardo Tait was named to the FCL All-Star team for his performance with the FCL Phillies in 2024. The then 17-year-old All-Star catcher led the FCL with 49 RBIs and finished top five in multiple hitting categories. Tait's six home runs tied him for fifth, his 59 hits tied for second, his 13 doubles for fifth, and his 20 extra-base hits tied for fifth.

In 51 FCL games before his July 23rd call-up to the Threshers, Tait finished with a slash line of .321/.377/.500 with six home runs and 49 RBIs. He also stole five bases in five attempts and had an OPS of .877. Tait had eight more RBIs than anyone else in the entire FCL and threw out 12 of 41 potential base stealers in 27 games behind the plate

Now 18 years old, Eduardo has continued to put up elite numbers since he was called up to Single-A, heading into his 25th game as a Thresher with five home runs and 19 RBIs. His defense has continued to impress in the Florida State League, with nine runners caught stealing in 26 attempts so far with Clearwater. Tait figures to be a key fixture in the Threshers postseason lineup when they begin the Florida State League playoffs on September Tenth.

• Discuss this story on the Florida State League message board...





Florida State League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.