Tortugas' Final Homestand of 2024 to Feature Elly de la Cruz Bobblehead, Copa de la Diversion, Fan Appreciation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Tortugas will return to Jackie Robinson Ballpark Monday September 2nd, to begin their final homestand of the 2024 regular season against the Bradenton Marauders, the Single-A affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. Among the highlights of the six contests are four college nights for Daytona-area colleges and universities, a Copa de la Diversion hat giveaway, an Elly De La Cruz bobblehead giveaway presented by MSA Sport, and Fan Appreciation Night.

Make sure you're at the park when the Tortugas return home on Labor Day Monday, September 2nd, when we will welcome the one-millionth

fan in Daytona Tortugas history! The lucky one-millionth fan through the gates will win a 2025 GA season ticket, 2024 team autographed bat, Tortugas swag bag, a ceremonial first pitch, a personalized 1M jersey, $100 concessions and merchandise credit, and seat upgrades for the night! The festivities also include another Union Night and Silver Sluggers Night presented by Progressive Medical Research. The exclusive 55-and-older club features deals at the team store and concession stands for members and more. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

The middle four games of the homestand will highlight our area institutions with College Nights, highlighting Daytona State (Wednesday, September 4), Embry-Riddle (Thursday, September 5), Bethune-Cookman (Friday, September 6), and Stetson University and Palmer Chiropractic College (Saturday, September 7). Students with a valid student ID on their school's night will receive an $11 ticket good for two hours of unlimited pizza and beer (21+ only) in the Budweiser Bullpen, plus raffle prizes and beverage sampling for students 21+.

Fans are advised to arrive with an empty stomach on Wednesday, September 4th, for a Belly Buster Wednesday presented by Little Caesars. A long-standing fan favorite, starting at just $17, patrons will receive a wristband and may indulge in all-you-care-to-eat hot dogs, hamburgers, pizza, and popcorn at concession stands all evening long. Wine and Whiskey Wednesday returns, featuring $3 wine specials from Frank Family and highlighting special whiskeys. September's wine specials of the month include Frank Family Chardonnay. We are also going to enjoy a Snapchat themed night, "Less Likes More Love" and we will have our first college night as we welcome Daytona State students and faculty. The first pitch of game two is set for 6:35 p.m.

Taps and Tacos presented by Bud Light returns with some tropical vibes on Thursday, September 5th with taco specials including our Bang Bang Shrimp Taco and half-priced draft beer and soda specials. The Bang Bang Shrimp Taco includes a corn tortilla with fried shrimp, coleslaw, and bang bang sauce (mayo, sweet chili sauce, lime juice, and chili garlic sauce). Join us for the final Copa de la Diversion night by wearing your favorite Rumberos attire! Be sure to get to the ballpark early for a Rumberos hat giveaway presented by Fortrea to the first 1,000 lucky fans! Plus, our second college night will welcome in Embry-Riddle students and faculty. The match up is slated to begin at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, September 6th we have Feel Good Friday Powered by Gary Yeomans Ford, highlighting Fun Coast Foundation. Fun Coast Foundation provides quality of life by improving local children and families well-being. Fans can use the code "FUN" at checkout and a portion of the proceeds will go towards the non-profit. Our City Night Series highlights Flagler County where discounted tickets are available for residents using the code "FLG" at checkout when buying tickets online. We will also light up the sky with Postgame Fireworks following the final out! Our third college night will welcome in Bethune-Cookman students and faculty as well. Friday night's contest starts with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Saturday, September 7th will continue our Saturday Giveaway Series as we will have our last but definitely not least bobblehead giveaways of the season. Make sure you're part of the first 1000 fans through the gates to get our exclusive Elly De La Cruz bobblehead presented by MSA Sport. There is a new show coming to Fox 35 called Rescue Hi-Surf and we will be donning themed Jerseys and hosting our local Beach Safety Workers. Hawaiian shirts are encouraged! We also will close out our college nights as we welcome Stetson University and Palmer Chiropractic College students and faculty. Saturday night's action gets underway with a 6:35 first pitch.

Lastly, we bring the regular season to a close on Sunday, September 8th with Shelldon's Family Fun Day,

with Shelldon's Family Fun Pack available for families to attend all Sunday home games, plus receive a hat and food voucher all for a great low rate. We will thank our loyal fans on Fan Appreciation Day with pregame autographs along the riverwalk and giveaways throughout the game! After the game, all kids will get to take a trip around the bases with postgame Kids Run the Bases sponsored by Neighbors Ice Cream. Sunday's series finale will begin at 5:00 p.m.

Gates for Monday through Sunday's games (excluding Tuesday) will open at 5:30 p.m. with gates opening for Sunday's contest at 4:00 p.m. Single-game tickets, group packages, season tickets, and more are available by calling the Tortugas box office at 386-257-3172 or visiting us online at milb.com/daytona.

