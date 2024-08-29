Three Marauders Named to Florida Complex League All-Star Team

BRADENTON, FL - On Thursday afternoon, Minor League Baseball announced the league awards and All-Star teams for the three leagues that make up the Rookie-level classification.

The list featured four total FCL Pirates players with three currently playing for the Single-A Bradenton Marauders. Starting pitcher Zander Mueth headlined the list with infielders Jhonny Severino and Yordany De Los Santos being named as well. David Matoma was the other representative for the FCL Pirates, who garnered the most All-Star selections.

Mueth, the Pittsburgh Pirates' No. 12 prospect, is coming off his best start of the season on Tuesday night against Tampa. The right-handed starter struck out three and allowed just one hit and an unearned run in five innings, earning his first win in Single-A. Mueth finished the FCL season first in ERA (1.58), t-1st in W (6) and GS (12), 2nd in OPP AVG (.206), WHIP (1.27), 3rd in IP (51.1), and 6th in strikeouts (56). He was also named the FCL Pitcher of the Year.

Severino made history on Tuesday night at LECOM Park, going 4-for-4 and logging the first cycle in Marauders franchise history. The Pirates' No. 19 prospect was tied for the most home runs in the FCL, with 10, and has hit three more so far with Bradenton since his promotion on July 30. In the FCL, Severino also finished tied for first in total bases, while ranking second in RBIs (41) and extra-base hits, fourth in slugging percentage (.545), and sixth in OPS (.918). The 19-year-old was acquired by the Pirates in a trade for INF Carlos Santana from the Milwaukee Brewers last year.

De Los Santos reached base in his first eight games as a Marauder after mashing in the Complex League. With the FCL Pirates, the Pirates No. 13 prospect hit .344/.407/.505 with eight doubles, four triples, five HRs, 34 RBIs, and 24 SB in 30 attempts in 57 games. The 19-year-old led the team in average and on-base percentage while ranking second in home runs.

Bradenton continues their final homestand in 2024 on Thursday night with a doubleheader against the Tampa Tarpons, game one is slated to start at 4:30 pm.

