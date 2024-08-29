Stafura's Three Hits Can't Overcome Early Hole

August 29, 2024 - Florida State League (FSL)

Daytona Tortugas News Release







JUPITER, Fla- Sammy Stafura stroked three hits, but the Palm Beach Cardinals built a six-run cushion thanks to a five-run third inning and cruised to an 8-3 victory over the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday night at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium.

Palm Beach (39-17, 76-46) evened the series behind the big third frame, while Daytona's (30-25, 61-60) comeback attempt was hampered by going 0-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

In the first, Palm Beach took the lead. Bryce Madron led off with an infield single, before moving to second on a groundout. With two outs, Jose Suarez rifled a single to right, scoring Madron to put the Cardinals in front 1-0.

On the other side, Palm Beach starter Chen-Wei Lin was locked in early. Stafura led off the game with an infield single, but Lin retired the next three, including a pair of strikeouts. He then struck out two more in a 1-2-3 second.

In the third, Daytona put together a threat as Diego Omana singled to begin the inning and Stafura singled a second time with one out. However, Lin retired the next two batters as Daytona was again scoreless.

In the third, Palm Beach broke the game open. With one out, a single and three straight walks brought in the first run. After a pitching change, Suarez then singled for a second time to bring in a run. After a sacrifice fly from Ryan Campos, Joshua Baez blooped a single to left that scored two runs, capping off a five-run frame that put the Cardinals in front 6-0.

Daytona threatened once more against Lin in the fifth as Omana walked and Kyle Henley singled for his first hit as a Tortuga, then stole second to put runners at second and third with no outs. However, Lin struck out the next three batters, completing 5.0 scoreless innings.

The Tortugas finally got on the board in the sixth, as Esmith Pineda drew a leadoff walk, then moved to second on Jack Moss' second hit of the night, then to third on a wild pitch. Malvin Valdez then lifted a sacrifice fly to right, scoring Pineda to make it 6-1.

Palm Beach got the run right back. A leadoff walk and single put two on with no out. After a double play, an infield hit by Jon Jon Gazdar drove in a run to restore the six-run advantage.

Daytona's offense went back to work in the seventh. With one out, Stafura drove a ball to right-center for a triple, then scored on a groundout. Ariel Almonte and Pineda both singled, then advanced on a balk. A wild pitch scored Almonte to close the gap to 7-3.

The Tortugas had an opportunity to draw even closer in the eighth, with two walks putting a pair on with one out, but a double play ended the inning.

Palm Beach added a tally in the bottom of the eighth before the Tortugas went down in order in the ninth, falling 8-3.

The Tortugas will play game five against the Palm Beach Cardinals on Friday night. First pitch from Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium will be at 6:30 p.m. with pregame coverage on the Tortugas Radio Network with the Voice of the Tortugas, Brennan Mense, beginning at 6:20 p.m.

