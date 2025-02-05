Dunedin Kicks off Spring Training with Free Welcome Back Blue Jays Event

DUNEDIN, FL - The City of Dunedin welcomes back the Toronto Blue Jays for Spring Training with a free open house event at TD Ballpark on Saturday, February 15th from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m.

The event kicks off with a golf cart parade coordinated by Dunedin Goes Carting. The parade will begin at Mease Dunedin Parking Lot (New York Ave/Virginia St), continue through downtown Dunedin, and conclude at TD Ballpark. Fans looking to participate in the parade can sign up at d unedingoescarting.com.

Inside the stadium, attendees can enjoy live music, games, prizes, unique photo opportunities, and free hot dogs while supplies last.

There will also be a TD Ballpark garage sale featuring unique Blue Jays items to add to your collection, which will benefit Jays Care Foundation Florida.

The Toronto Blue Jays open up their Spring Training schedule on February 22nd at TD Ballpark against the New York Yankees with a 1:07 p.m. first pitch. Tickets for all Blue Jays Spring Training games can be purchased at bluejays.com/springtraining.

