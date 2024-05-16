Thursday's Aces Game in Round Rock Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

May 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock, Tex. - Thursday's Reno Aces game against the Round Rock Express, Triple-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, has been postponed due to inclement weather around Dell Diamond, resulting in unfit conditions of the playing field following several hours of rainfall.

Thursday's postponement will be rescheduled as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 18th. The first pitch for game one will be at 2:30 p.m. PT.

The doubleheader will consist of two seven-inning games. The second game of the twin bill on Saturday will start approximately 30 minutes following the completion of game one.

The Aces will continue their six-game series against the Express on Friday, May 17th, with the first pitch set for 5:05 p.m. PT.

Reno is amid a two-week road trip with stops in Texas and Oklahoma. The Aces will return to Northern Nevada on Tuesday, May 28th, when they host the Salt Lake Bees, Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels. The first pitch for the series opener at Greater Nevada Field is set for 6:05 p.m. PT.

