Express Defeat Aces 8-2 on Wednesday Night

May 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - The Round Rock Express (22-18) beat the Reno Aces (20-21) by a final score of 8-2 at Dell Diamond on Wednesday night. The series is now tied at one game apiece.

Round Rock reliever RHP Dainel Robert (1-0, 5.19) went home with a blown-save win after allowing one run on two hits and one walk with three strikeouts over 1.1 innings. Reno reliever RHP Scott McGough (0-1, 4.91) took the loss with 1.2 innings of work in which he gave up two runs on three hits with two strikeouts.

Along the Train Tracks:

Express CF Derek Hill jumped on the first pitch that he saw in the bottom of the first inning, driving it over the left field fence to give his team an early 1-0 lead.

The Aces got on the board in the third inning, thanks to a bloop single from 3B Andrés Chaparro that scored CF Albert Almora Jr. to even the game at one apiece.

Round Rock took the lead right back in the bottom of the third on a solo shot by C Andrew Knapp , making it 2-1.

An RBI single from Reno C Jose Herrera tied the game at two in the top of the eighth.

The bottom of the eighth saw Round Rock put up a six spot to make it an 8-2 game. LF Dustin Harris hit a bases-loaded triple, which scored three. Knapp then knocked in Harris with a single and scored thanks to a 443-foot two-run shot from 1B Blaine Crim that rounded out the scoring.

E-Train Excerpts:

Express starter RHP Adrian Sampson earned a no-decision after going 6.0 innings, allowing one run on eight hits and one walk with four punchouts.

Round Rock C Andrew Knapp posted a four-hit night, going 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and two RBI.

The E-Train slugged three homers in the game with CF Derek Hill , Knapp and 1B Blaine Crim each going yard.

Next up: Round Rock and Reno continue their six-game series at Dell Diamond with game three on Thursday night. Express RHP Gerson Garabito (1-2, 2.81) is scheduled to get the start up against Aces LHP Tommy Henry (1-0, 3.97) . First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. CT.

