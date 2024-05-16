Isotopes Claim 9-2 Victory over Space Cowboys

Albuquerque, NM - Coco Montes tallied four RBI and Drew Romo drove in three while the Albuquerque pitching staff held the Space Cowboys to just one extra-base hit en route to a 9-2 triumph Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - In his second rehab game, Kris Bryant tallied one hit, a single, in five at-bats. Over two games, he is 1-for-7 with a walk and two runs.

-Making his first rehab appearance, Nolan Jones went 0-for-3 with an RBI. He also tallied an assist from the wall in left field, throwing out a runner at third base tagging on a fly ball from second.

-Tonight was the first home game this season the Isotopes did not trail at any point during a game.

-With the win, the Isotopes improve to 4-4 in game two of a series this season.

-The outfield assist by Jones was just Albuquerque's third of the year and second at third base (also: Jimmy Herron and Greg Jones).

-The Isotopes pitching staff relented just two runs on the night, tied for the fewest allowed on the year (also: April 18 at El Paso). Additionally, they yielded just one earned run for the third time in 2024, also a season-low (also: April 6 at Oklahoma City and May 4 vs. Round Rock).

-Meanwhile, the seven hits permitted are tied for the second-fewest knocks on the year (six times; last: May 10 at El Paso). The one extra-base allowed is tied for the fewest this year (six times; last: May 1 vs. Round Rock).

-The Isotopes have scored at least nine runs in four of their last seven contests.

-Albuquerque swiped three bases on the night, ending a season-high three-game stretch without a stolen base. It's the 12th time this season the club has swiped three-plus bases in a contest.

-The Isotopes committed two errors on the night, giving them a Triple-A high of 46 in 2024 (three teams tied for second-most: 38), It's their 14th game of the year with multiple miscues. Grant Lavigne made his 11th error of the year, tied for the most in Triple-A (Orelvis Martinez, Buffalo).

-Montes registered a season-high four hits (most since Sept. 9, 2023, vs. Reno, also four), including a double and homer. It's his team-leading 18th multi-hit of the year and his third-straight. Over his last three contests, he is 8x13 with two doubles, a homer and six RBI.

-Romo belted his fourth homer of the year, a three-run shot, and also collected a single for his 15th multi-hit contest of 2024. Has produced a .424/.433/.667 slashline with 10 doubles, one triple, four homers and 19 RBI over his last 24 games.

-Sam Hilliard registered a single and drew two walks, his third-straight game with a pair of free passes. He also has a hit in eight of his last nine games (12x35 with three doubles, one triple, three homers, five RBI and eight walks).

-Aaron Schunk extended his hit streak to seven games with a single. During the stretch, he is slashing .367/.424/.733 with three doubles, one triple, two homers and two RBI.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Space Cowboys meet for game three of the series tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Isotopes are expected to send Josh Rogers to the hill while El Paso is scheduled to start AJ Blubaugh.

