Thursday's Round Rock Versus Reno Game Postponed
May 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Round Rock Express News Release
ROUND ROCK, Texas - Thursday night's game between the Round Rock Express (22-18) and Reno Aces (20-21) at Dell Diamond has been postponed following severe weather in the Round Rock area that impacted both the field and stadium. The game will be made up on Saturday, May 18.
Saturday's doubleheader will begin at 4:30 p.m. CT with game two scheduled to follow approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of game one. Both contests will be seven innings in length. Gates will open at 4 p.m.
Single game tickets as well as full season and other membership plans are on sale now.
