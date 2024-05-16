Rainiers Hold on for Third Straight Win

May 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (23-18) held off the Salt Lake Bees' (16-24) late comeback attempt, winning game two by a score of 5-4, Wednesday at Cheney Stadium.

Both teams scored in the first inning, as Salt Lake took a 1-0 lead on a passed ball. The Rainiers quickly answered with an RBI triple from Jonatan Clase, a single from Cade Marlowe and a sacrifice fly from Jason Vosler.

Salt Lake cut their deficit in half in the third inning on a solo home run from Jack Lopez to make it 3-2. Samad Taylor answered with a home run of his own in the fifth, a two-run shot, bringing the score to 5-2 in favor of Tacoma.

They carried the three-run lead into the eighth, when the Bees struck again. Lopez hit another solo home run to make it 5-3 and Charles Leblanc singled in a fourth run.

Carlos Vargas and Brett de Geus shut it down from there, as the two combined to record the final five outs of the game with two strikeouts. de Geus earned his fourth save of the season with his scoreless ninth inning, winning a third straight game for the Rainiers.

POSTGAME NOTES: In his second game on Major League rehab, J.P. Crawford went 0-for-1 with a run scored, a walk, a strikeout and a hit-by-pitch. He left the game after getting hit in the fifth inning. Brett de Geus spun a scoreless ninth inning, earning his team-leading fourth save of the season. He is tied for fourth among PCL relievers with his four saves.

Tacoma and Salt Lake continue their series tomorrow night, with first pitch from Cheney scheduled for 7:05 pm. For more information and tickets, visit https://www.milb.com/tacoma.

