Huff, Ornelas, White Set to Receive World Series Rings Friday Night in Pregame Ceremony at Dell Diamond

May 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

ROUND ROCK, Texas - Round Rock Express C Sam Huff, INF Jonathan Ornelas and RHP Owen White are set to receive their 2023 World Series rings in a pregame ceremony on Friday night before the Express take on the Reno Aces (Arizona Diamondbacks affiliate) at 7:15 p.m.

The 2023 World Series Trophy will also be available for photo opportunities from 7:15 p.m. - 8:30 p.m. outside the United Heritage Center. The trophy will return to Dell Diamond for photo opportunities on August 1-2.

Huff appeared in 21 games for Texas last season and hit .256 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI while accumulating a .512 slugging percentage. The former seventh-round selection by the Rangers in 2016 made his Major League debut in 2020 and has appeared in parts of four seasons in the big leagues.

Ornelas made his Major League debut last year for Texas on August 7 and appeared in eight games. He earned his first hit on September 15 in Cleveland. The 23-year-old was a third-round pick by the Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft out of Kellis High School in Glendale, Arizona.

White jumped from Double-A Frisco, straight to the big leagues, on June 13. He made two appearances for Texas last year and went 2.0 innings in each outing. The right-hander was a second-round selection by the Rangers in the 2018 MLB Draft. Before OF Evan Carter made his debut at the end of the 2023 season, White and Ornelas were the two youngest players to appear on the roster for Texas.

Round Rock returns to Dell Diamond for game three of the six-game series with Reno at 7:05 p.m. C.T. tonight. Aces LHP Tommy Henry (1-0, 3.97) is slated to take the mound while the Express have yet to name a starting pitcher.

