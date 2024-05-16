Offense Unable to Spark a Comeback in 9-2 Loss

May 16, 2024 - Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







ALBUQUERQUE, NM - A night after scoring 16 runs, the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (26-15) could not produce the same offense Wednesday night against the Albuquerque Isotopes (13-28) as they fell 9-2 to Albuquerque at Isotopes Park.

The Isotopes struck first in the second inning off Sugar Land starter RHP Misael Tamarez (L, 3-3) with a three-run shot off the bat of Drew Romo. Later in the frame, Albuquerque scored another on a fielder's choice to put the Space Cowboys in a 4-0 hole.

Luke Berryhill got one back in the top of the third for the Space Cowboys on a solo bomb soaring 436 feet, his fourth of the season. A few batters later, with the bases loaded, César Salazar cut the deficit in half by sending a ball in deep foul territory to give Albuquerque's third baseman Aaron Schunk a tough angle to attempt to throw out Will Wagner at home, with Wagner scoring as the ball came loose from the catcher Romo's glove.

After surrendering another home run in the third and putting two on base with one out in the fourth, Tamarez's day came to an end, with RHP Ray Gaither coming in with two men on, but both runs came in to score on a double and a ground ball to bring the Isotopes lead to 7-2. Albuquerque would tack on a couple more runs in the sixth, and the Space Cowboys were unable to put a comeback together against the Isotopes pitching staff, going 0-for-8 with men in scoring position on the night.

Despite the loss, Shay Whitcomb and Cooper Hummel extended their on-base streaks to 28 games and 17 games respectively with two hits each. Berryhill's long ball added to the Sugar Land's home run lead in the Pacific Coast League of 62 for the season.

The Space Cowboys play their third game of the series against the Albuquerque Isotopes Thursday night. RHP AJ Blubaugh (2-0, 4.39) is set to take the mound opposite LHP Josh Rogers (1-3, 5.14) for a 7:35 pm CT first pitch. The game can be heard on ESPN 92.5 FM or online here and seen on MiLB.TV, MLB.TV or Bally Live.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.