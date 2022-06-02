Thursday Night's Game Suspended

Thursday night's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Carolina Mudcats has been suspended until Friday, June 3rd.

The game will pick up in the eighth inning with the Mudcats leading 5-2. The game was tied at the beginning of the inning, which is the reason for the continuation of the ballgame.

The Hillcats and Mudcats will wrap up the final two innings of Thursday night's game at 5 p.m., with a full nine-inning matchup scheduled to follow at 6:30 p.m.

Friday night will also feature a fireworks show at the conclusion of the second game. Tickets are still available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.

