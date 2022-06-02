Thursday Night's Game Suspended
June 2, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Lynchburg Hillcats News Release
Thursday night's game between the Lynchburg Hillcats and the Carolina Mudcats has been suspended until Friday, June 3rd.
The game will pick up in the eighth inning with the Mudcats leading 5-2. The game was tied at the beginning of the inning, which is the reason for the continuation of the ballgame.
The Hillcats and Mudcats will wrap up the final two innings of Thursday night's game at 5 p.m., with a full nine-inning matchup scheduled to follow at 6:30 p.m.
Friday night will also feature a fireworks show at the conclusion of the second game. Tickets are still available at Lynchburg-hillcats.com.
• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...
Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2022
- Fireflies Drop Rain Shortened Game 4-2 - Columbia Fireflies
- Thursday Night's Game Suspended - Lynchburg Hillcats
- Larry Doby Weekend Highlights RiverDogs Return Home - Charleston RiverDogs
- Arbert Cipion and Jose Acosta to High-A - Carolina Mudcats
- Columbia Fireflies Game Notes June 2 at Salem - Columbia Fireflies
- Woodies Stunned in Game Two - Down East Wood Ducks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Lynchburg Hillcats Stories
- Thursday Night's Game Suspended
- Hillcats Defeat Carolina
- Hillcats Edge Closer to Carolina with Late Win
- Hillcats Lose to Columbia
- Hillcats Win 3-2