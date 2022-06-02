Larry Doby Weekend Highlights RiverDogs Return Home

June 2, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Charleston RiverDogs News Release







Charleston, SC - The race to win the first half in the Carolina League's South Division is heating up as the RiverDogs return to The Joe for the penultimate homestand of the first half. The Salem Red Sox will be in town for a crucial series in the RiverDogs push for the top spot in the standings. The six-game series will be capped off with Larry Doby Weekend, a large celebration of the historic impact that Black baseball players have made on the game.

Below is a list of all of the fun the RiverDogs have planned for this week Tuesday-Sunday:

Tuesday, June 7, 7:05 p.m.: Dog Day presented by Twisted Tea: We hope to see you and your dog at the game on this night! The RiverDogs invite you to bring your pup to The Joe for each Tuesday home game this season. This week we will highlight French bulldogs! In addition, enjoy $2 hot dogs and beer as Twisted Tea adds a new twist to Tuesdays this season with goofy on-field games and fan-oriented fun throughout the game. Tuesday games are presented by 96.9 The Wolf.

Wednesday, June 8, 7:05 p.m.: CCSD Educator Night/Wicked Wednesday presented by Wicked Weed: During this midweek contest, the RiverDogs will celebrate local teachers who were nominated for Charleston County School District Teacher of the Year. Also, make sure to keep an eye out every Wednesday for a new wicked ticket deal. This week, buy one Upper Reserved ticket and get another for free with the code: WD0608.

Thursday, June 9, 7:05 p.m.: Thirsty Thursday© presented by Budweiser: There is a reason that Thursday nights at The Joe provide one of the best atmospheres in Minor League Baseball. As always, $1 beers are available throughout the ballpark all night long. $4 well cocktails will also be available during "happy hour" from 6:00-8:00 p.m. A lucky fan will leave with a pair of High Tide Festival VIP tickets valued at $400. Enjoy live music in the Ashley View Pub courtesy of DJ DollaMenu or feel free to play a game of cornhole on the concourse. Bottoms up! Thursdays are presented by 95sx.

Friday, June 10, 7:05 p.m.: Friday Fireworks presented by REV Federal Credit Union/Boeing Red Shirt Friday: The RiverDogs will shine a spotlight on active duty and retired military members and their families, while the team wears their new red alternate jerseys on the field. The red jerseys will be auctioned to fans at the end of the season. Following every Friday night contest make sure to stick around for the best fireworks show in the Lowcountry! Enjoy this week's fireworks to a soundtrack of halftime show hits. Fridays are presented by 103.5 WEZL and Live 5 News.

Saturday, June 11, 6:05 p.m.: Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health/RiverDogs Pitch, Hit and Run Event/Larry Doby Charity Softball Game/Saturdays Live at The Joe presented by Breeze Airways/Post-Game Light Show: The RiverDogs and their opponent, the Salem Red Sox, will wear Negro League jerseys for this contest as the organization holds its annual celebration of Larry Doby presented by MUSC Health. Doby was the first African-American player to play in the American League. The team will also honor the 2022 recipient of the Gus Holt Memorial scholarship. Early in the day, as part of MLB's Play Ball Weekend, the team will welcome young baseball players from the Lowcountry to compete in a Pitch, Hit and Run Event. Registration is available here! Make sure to arrive early for the RiverDogs game as The Joe will also host a Larry Doby Charity Softball Game from 4:00-5:00 p.m. The contest will feature prominent black business owners from the Charleston area and benefit the North Charleston RBI Program. You never know what kind of fun is in store when you walk into the ballpark on a Saturday Live at The Joe! After the game, stick around for a light show featuring our LED ballpark lights! Saturdays are presented by 92.5 Kickin' Country, 101.7 Chuck FM and FOX 24.

Sunday, June 12, 5:05 p.m.: Larry Doby Weekend presented by MUSC Health/Cannon Street All-Stars/ MUSC Health Family Sunday: Larry Doby Weekend continues with a day of recognition for the Cannon Street All-Stars, a select group of players from the first sanctioned African-American Little League in South Carolina back in 1955. Members of that team will be in attendance at the game and the RiverDogs will take the field in replica Cannon Street All-Star jerseys, which will be auctioned throughout the evening. Parking is free! Before, during and after each Sunday home game, we will make it all about the kids. From the video board, to between innings contests, and even the opportunity to run the bases, Sundays are sure to be a memorable day for the whole family. Sundays are presented by Mix 95.9, Star 99.7 and ABC News 4.

Individual tickets to all home games are still available. Season tickets, Dog-E Coin plans, and group tickets, including options to the Segra Club at Riley Park, are already available at riverdogs.com/tickets or by contacting the RiverDogs front office at 843-577-3647 (DOGS). The Segra Club is also open for events year-round. Visit segraclub.com for more information.

