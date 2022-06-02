Columbia Fireflies Game Notes June 2 at Salem

The Columbia Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tonight at Salem Memorial Ballpark at 7:05 pm. RHP Luinder Avila (3-3, 3.98 ERA) takes the slab for Columbia and Salem counters with righty Winkelman Gonzalez (1-1, 3.86 ERA).

Columbia returns home for a two-week homestand June 7-19 that includes two Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays, two Freebie Fridays, two firework shows and the return of Negro League Weekend! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

EARLY MISTAKES RESULT IN FIREFLIES LOSS: The Columbia Fireflies committed three errors, surrendering a trio of unearned runs in the first four innings Wednesday night, leading to a 6-1 loss to the Salem Red Sox at Salem Memorial Ballpark. Salem (24-23) scored early and often to upstage Columbia (14-33). The Red Sox scored a pair in the first, one in the second and one in the third, chasing Shane Panzini (L, 0-1) after only two innings. Panzini only allowed a single earned run, going two innings, allowing four hits and three total runs. The righty issued three walks and struck out a single hitter. Columbia scored their lone run in the top of the seventh inning. Carter Jensen led off the frame with a single. After a Daniel Vazquez walk, Rubendy Jaquez laced a base knock to left to score Columbia's catcher and cut Salem's lead to 6-1.

BROKEN BATS: Despite getting three wins in their first seven games of this road trip, the bats have struggled in Virginia. Through the first 260 chances, Columbia is hitting .138 and is 6-55 (.109) with runners in scoring position. Coming into the road trip, the Fireflies already owned the worst batting average in Minor League Baseball, a .194 mark. The second-worst batting average in baseball belongs to the Tri-City Dust Devils, who have a .206 average in their first 43 games of the season.

HOME COOKING: Fireflies outfielder Darryl Collins has been markedly better at home than on the road this season. The second-year player is hitting .275 in 69 at-bats at home in 2022 with six doubles, one triple and 10 RBI, but is at .200 in 60 at-bats on the road with only three RBI.

TAKING CONTROL: Guillermo Quintana has emerged as the top bat in the Fireflies order so far this season. After winning the ACL Royals' Player of the Year award in 2021, Quintana switched positions from catcher to first base when he transitioned to full-season baseball. If that weren't enough, he's still found a way to make a significant impact with his bat. After he crushed his team-leading sixth homer to left field in the eighth inning last night, accounting for his team-leading 20th RBI, Quintana is just .019 batting average points shy of owning the Fireflies triple crown.

WILLIS THE WAYFINDER: After a rough 2021 season, southpaw Marlin Willis has been hitting a groove with the Fireflies in 2022. He struggled a bit to open up the season, spinning an 8.53 ERA in April, but since, has kept things under control. May was the start of something new for the lefty, who punched out 19 hitters in 12.1 innings while workign a 2.92 ERA in six outings. Last night, he kept things rolling to kick-off June with a scoreless frame of relief work against Salem.

NEEDS IMPROVEMENT: Following the first 47 games of the 2022 campaign, Columbia ranks 120th in batting average (.194), 120th in fielding percentage (.948) and 95th in ERA (5.14) out of 120 teams in Minor League Baseball. The pitching staff has allowed more total runs (earned and unearned) than 105 other teams this season.

COMING UP: The Fireflies return home Tuesday for a two-week homestand vs Augusta and Carolina. It will be the first time the Mudcats and Fireflies play each other. The homestand will include two Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays, two fireworks shows, Pride Night and Negro League Weekend. Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

