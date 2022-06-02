Fireflies Drop Rain Shortened Game 4-2

June 2, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Columbia Fireflies News Release









Omar Florentino of the Columbia Fireflies

(Columbia Fireflies) Omar Florentino of the Columbia Fireflies(Columbia Fireflies)

COLUMBIA, SC - The Fireflies lost a rain shortened contest, 4-2 after five completed innings Thursday evening at Salem Memorial Ballpark.

A four-run third marked the difference for the Salem Red Sox (25-23). Fireflies (14-34) starter Luinder Avila (L, 3-4) cruised through the first two frames in his 10th start of the 2022 campaign, but struggled in the third, allowing the first five Red Sox hitters to get aboard safely. Salem scored all their runs after Nathan Hickey hit a sacrifice fly to score Eduardo Lopez and record the first out of the frame.

It was Columbia who broke the scoreless tie. In the top of the third, River Town earned his third hit in the last two games at Salem, a double, that plated Omar Florentino to put Columbia up 1-0.

Columbia's second run was scored in the top of the fifth when Florentino and Enrique Valdez executed a double steal that allowed Valdez to steal home and cut Salem's lead to 4-2.

The Fireflies continue their series with the Salem Red Sox tomorrow at 7:05 at Salem Memorial Ballpark. RHP Ben Kudrna (0-1, 1.17 ERA) gets the nod for Columbia and Righty Felix Cepeda (1-0, 4.96 ERA) climbs the hill for Salem.

Columbia returns home for a two-week homestand June 7-19 that includes two Budweiser Thirsty Thursdays, two Freebie Fridays, two firework shows and the return of Negro League Weekend! Tickets are available at FirefliesTickets.com.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from June 2, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.