Thursday Night's Game Postponed Due to Expected Rain / Fog

Brooklyn, NY - Thursday night's game between the Cyclones and Asheville Tourists has been postponed due to expected rain and fog in the Coney Island area. The game will be made up as part of a straight doubleheader on Saturday starting at 1:00 PM with gates opening at 12:30 PM. Those with tickets for Thursday night's game can exchange them for another Cyclones game for up to one calendar year based on availability. All rain related exchanges must be done in person at the Maimonides Park Box Office.

Those with tickets for Saturday's game don't need to do anything. You will be able to enter starting at 12:30 PM and have your seat for both games.

