Thursday's Game Postponed Due to Wet Grounds

April 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Hickory Crawdads News Release







Hickory, NC - Thursday night's matchup against the Jersey Shore BlueClaws has been postponed due to wet grounds.

The game will be made up as part of a seven-inning doubleheader on Friday, April 12th. The first game will start at 5pm and the second will start no earlier than 7pm. Tickets for Friday's game will be good for both ends of the doubleheader.

The Crawdads will celebrate Friday's 80s Night festivities, including the themed jerseys, during the second game. The jerseys are up for auction until 9pm tomorrow on the MiLB Auctions platform.

Tickets from Thursday's game can be exchanged for another game this season at the Mike Johnson Toyota Ticket Office. An upgrade is required for July 3rd and the concert dates.

