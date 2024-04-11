Hot Rods Game Notes

The Hot Rods have a chance to take a share of the series with a win tonight after winning the first two games at Fluor Field.

Wednesday W.... A four-run top of the third inning propelled the Bowling Green Hot Rods to a 5-1 win over the Greenville Drive on Wednesday night. The big third inning was headlined by a Xavier Isaac two-run blast, the first homer for a Hot Rods hitter in 2024. The bullpen held things down, with Jonny Cuevas, Drew Sommers, and Jeff Hakanson combining for 7.0 scoreless innings in relief, leading to the win.

First Time in a Long Time.... Xavier Isaac's two-run homer in the third inning of Wednesday night's game against the Drive was the first homer of the season for the Hot Rods. This was the second-longest power drought to start a season in franchise history. The longest start without a homer belongs to the 2012 Hot Rods squad, when Jeff Malm blasted a long ball in the second inning against the Lake County Captains in the seventh game of the season on April 12, 2012.

Believe in the Bullpen.... After some bumps in the season-opening series against the Hudson Valley Renegades, the arm barn has gotten back on track in Greenville. Over 10.1 innings of relief at Fluor Field, relievers have only surrendered two runs, giving them a 1.74 ERA over that span. On the season, Hot Rods relievers are 1-1 with a 4.81 ERA over 24.1 innings pitched.

Spectacular Simpson.... Through his first three games of the 2024 season, Chandler Simpson is already racking up the numbers. He is 8-for-16 (.500) at the plate and has been causing havoc on the basepaths, swiping seven bags. Simpson hit .293 between Low-A Charleston and Bowling Green last season, tying for the MiLB steals lead with 94 steals last year.

Twice for Trevor.... RHP Trevor Martin will be the first starter to appear twice for the Hot Rods this season. He shined on Opening Day, tossing 5.0 innings, allowing one run while striking out nine batters and walking none. With the graduation of 2021 Hot Rods hitter Curtis Mead from the MLB prospect rankings, Martin currently sits at No. 20 on the Tampa Bay Rays Top-30 list according to MLB pipeline.

