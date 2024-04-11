Renegades, WMCHealth Announce Multi-Year Partnership Extension

Wappingers Falls, N.Y. - The Hudson Valley Renegades, the High-A affiliate of the New York Yankees, and Westchester Medical Center Health Network (WMCHealth) today announced a multi-year Pinstripe Partnership extension, with WMCHealth remaining as the Official Hospital Partner of the Hudson Valley Renegades. As part of the renewed partnership, WMCHealth has secured the naming rights to the brand-new, state-of-the-art WMCHealth Club Lounge, located in left field.

"The WMCHealth Club Lounge is the most transformative upgrade to Heritage Financial Park in our 30-year history, and we are incredibly proud to partner with WMCHealth on this state-of-the-art events and premium seating area," said Zach Betkowski, General Manager of the Renegades. "The WMCHealth Club Lounge provides the best vantage point of Renegades baseball in left field, and also offers top-notch real estate for community members and business leaders to host their next corporate meeting or family event. WMCHealth is a beacon of our community, and attaching their name to this beautiful facility is the perfect connection to this incredible community asset."

The WMCHealth Club Lounge is set to open at the beginning of the 2024 season, and provides guests with a luxurious and unique ballpark experience with exclusive access to seating in fair territory beyond the left field wall. The 2,300 square foot space is climate-controlled and contains a private bar with premium lounge seating throughout the room. The WMCHealth Club Lounge also features an elevated all-you-can-eat culinary experience prepared by an executive chef featuring a rotating menu as well as ballpark favorites.

With space to accommodate approximately 200 guests for baseball games, premium membership to the WMCHealth Club Lounge includes an assigned seat in the club seating area along with VIP parking.

"The Hudson Valley Renegades organization has been a tremendous partner for WMCHealth. Through this alliance, we've been able to bring our messages of health and wellness directly to the team's fans, many of whom are our Hudson Valley neighbors," said Michael D. Israel, President, and Chief Executive Officer, WMCHealth. "It has been particularly rewarding to see former patients enjoying once-in-a-lifetime opportunities on the field, truly embodying the vitality and resilience we strive to foster in our communities. We were thrilled to be given this opportunity to extend our partnership with the Hudson Valley Renegades and remain the Official Hospital Partner of the team."

As part of the partnership extension, WMCHealth remains the presenting sponsor of the Renegades' participation in HOPE Week, the New York Yankees' award-winning, annual community service initiative as well as the Renegades Community Program. Also returning is the popular We Care Wednesday promotion, where each week the Renegades and WMCHealth showcase a local non-profit community organization at Heritage Financial Park.

Additionally, WMCHealth remains the presenting sponsor of the lovable Renegades mascots, Rascal and Rosie, who are busy preparing for their wedding in July.

To learn more about the WMCHealth Club Lounge, please visit www.hvrenegades.com/premium.

