Renegades Game Postponed

April 11, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Rome, Ga. - The Hudson Valley Renegades regularly-scheduled doubleheader against the Rome Emperors on Thursday night has been postponed due to rain. One game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Friday, April 12 comprised of two seven-inning games starting at 5 p.m. The other game has been canceled and will not be made up.

The Renegades and Braves will begin their series with a doubleheader on Friday night, with two seven-inning games beginning at 5 p.m. Neither team has announced a starter. Coverage on the Renegades Baseball Network begins with the Heritage Financial Credit Union Pregame Show at 4:45.

Following the current road trip, the Renegades return home to Heritage Financial Park on Tuesday, April 16 for their Home Opener against the Aberdeen IronBirds. To purchase tickets, slide to www.hvrenegades.com/tickets.

