Thunderbolts Power by ValleyCats 7-6

May 23, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Windy City ThunderBolts News Release







CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City Thunderbolts (4-5) defeated the Tri-City ValleyCats (4-6) 7-6 Tuesday afternoon at Ozinga Field.

The Thunderbolts batted around in the bottom of the second inning, scoring seven runs on six hits and two errors. Among the highlights were an RBI double from Bolts catcher Matt Morgan. Only two Bolts' position players were held hitless in the contest.

Windy City starting pitcher Henry Omaña was named Frontier League Pitcher of the week prior to this week's match up against TrI-City. In his first start since claiming the award, Omaña did not disappoint, throwing 6.2 innings, while striking out a career-high 12 and allowing five hits and one earned run for his third win of the year.

Tri-City threatened the Bolts' lead in the top off the eighth inning. Eight batters for the ValleyCats took an at bat, scoring five runs on four hits. ValleyCats right-fielder Carson McCusker went 2-for-3 with a home run, three runs batted in, and a double in five at bats.

In a dramatic finish entering the eighth inning, Windy City pitcher Daiveyon Whittle struck out Pavin Parks with the tying run at second base. In the top of the ninth inning, Whittle found himself in a similar spot with baserunners at first and second. He again struck out Jaxon Hallmark to end the game and the first consecutive Thunderbolt wins since August 10-11 of 2022.

The Bolts are back in action at Ozinga Field Wednesday at 10:35 for a morning match-up against the Tri-City ValleyCats. Cole Bellair (0-2, 7.50 makes the start for Windy City against Tri-City's Dwayne Marshall (1-0, 3.27). The broadcast can be found through wcthunderbolts.com.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from May 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.